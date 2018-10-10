Sidelined Draymond Green says he's on Vegas trip to work; Warriors' Steve Kerr jokes that All-Star has other plans

Although Draymond Green is expected to play in the Warriors' season opener against the Thunder next week, he won't be playing against the Lakers in Golden State's preseason game Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Green is battling a knee injury, but he's still planning on making the trip to Las Vegas to be with the team.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Green's status on Tuesday, and Kerr said that Green won't be playing Wednesday. However, when he was asked if Green would make the trip, Kerr couldn't help himself.

"It's Vegas. So ... yeah," he said to reporters, via NBC Sports.

Green snapped back at Kerr, making fun of Kerr's early exit against the Suns in the preseason while at the gym.

"You know what I'm saying, Vegas, getting this work in with my people," Green said. "You know what I'm saying -- good work in -- good cardio -- and look at Steve over there doing that little weak cardio over there barely..." with the caption "Y'all tell Steve Kerr I came to Vegas to work... 'he don't want to be here anyway.'"

It looks like Kerr thinks that Green plans on trading his championship hangover for a real one, but Green still wants to put that work in.

The Warriors are among the favorites to win the NBA Finals (of course), according to SportsLine. If they're able to pull it off, they'd be the first team since the 2002 Lakers to win three straight championships. It'll be a dogfight in the loaded West, but it's good to see that they're taking the competition seriously.