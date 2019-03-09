Sidelined Lakers guard Lonzo Ball unlikely to return this season due to ankle injury, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to see their playoff chances fade away and the injury bug continues to bite the team even harder.

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, guard Lonzo Ball is being re-evaluated on Saturday for his injured ankle and it's expected that he'll be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has a re-evaluation checkup on his ankle today and there’s strong suspicion he’ll also be ruled out the remainder of the season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 9, 2019

Ball has missed the last 18 games for the Lakers and hasn't appeared in a contest since Jan. 19 when he scored eight points against the Houston Rockets. On Feb. 28, Ball had his sore left ankle re-evaluated and it was revealed that he'd miss at least another week.

In 47 games this season, the former second overall pick averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are being extremely cautious when it comes to their players and injuries. Earlier this week, the team announced that LeBron James will be placed on a minutes restriction and likely won't participate in back-to-backs.

In addition, Brandon Ingram has been all but ruled out for the remainder of the season with a blood clot in his right shoulder. Meanwhile, forward Kyle Kuzma is also dealing with an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.