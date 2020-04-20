Signed, game-used Michael Jordan 'Dream Team' jersey sells in auction for $216,000

The sports world is buzzing about ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance," which premiered on Sunday. On the same day that the documentary series began, a signed Michael Jordan "Dream Team" jersey sold for $216,000, according to Robert Edward Auctions.

The jersey originally sold for $17,500 in 1992 at a charity auction that was held by The Michael Jordan Foundation. That was shortly after Jordan won his first two NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Robert Edward Auctions has a game-worn, signed Michael Jordan Dream Team Jersey up for bid. Starting price: $25,000. Your kids don’t REALLY need college, now do they? pic.twitter.com/VdvxGwUnsZ — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 7, 2020

The opening bid for the jersey was $25,000 before the price was driven way up. Jordan's signed jersey also features a message that reads "Best Wishes."

According to Robert Edward Auctions, Jordan wore this jersey in wins against Argentina, Canada, Lithuania, and the gold medal game against Croatia.

The famous "Dream Team" won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics. It was arguably the greatest assembly of talent in the history of professional sports with players like Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, and Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen making up the roster.

The jersey was sold again in 2013 for a $53,325 price tag, according to the auction company.

It should come as no surprise that Jordan merchandise is spiking in popularity since "The Last Dance" is underway. Social media has been buzzing since the two first two episodes aired on Sunday.