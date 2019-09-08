Sister of Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard charged with robbery and murder of elderly woman, per report
A relative confirmed that one of the women accused of the crime is Leonard's sister
The sister of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been charged with the robbery and murder of an 84-year-old woman at a Southern California casino, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise. Leonard's family confirmed to the publication on Saturday that 35-year-old Kimesha Monae Williams, one of the two women charged with the crime, is Leonard's sister.
The Press-Enterprise provided more details of the alleged incident:
Authorities say that on Aug. 31, Williams and Candace Tai Townsel, 39, followed Afaf Anis Assad, 84, of Long Beach, into a bathroom at the [Pechanga Resort] Casino near Temecula, broke her skull and stole her purse. Assad died Sept. 4.
At the Williams family home in Moreno Valley on Saturday, Williams' aunt, Denise Woodard, pulled back the blinds and speaking through the window said Williams and Leonard are sister and brother.
... Williams and Townsel are accused of stealing Assad's purse, which was estimated to have $800-$1,200 inside, the sheriff's investigator said. Townsel is also being held without bail. They are due to be arraigned Sept. 19.
"Williams has a violent history and targeted a feeble elderly female and robbed her," the investigator wrote.
Woodard said she didn't know whether Leonard had reached out to the family or Williams after her arrest on Sept. 3. Leonard went to high school in the area before joining the NBA and leading the Toronto Raptors to their first championship this past June. He signed a three-year, $103 million deal with the Clippers in July.
