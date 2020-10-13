Bull fans can be like Mike, if they can afford it. All six of the Chicago Bulls championship rings are on the auction block and will be available until Oct. 22, according to TMZ Sports. The six championship rings belonged to longtime Bulls security guard John Capps, who worked for the franchise for 52 years until his death in 2018.

Capps' close friendship with Michael Jordan was documented in ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary series that aired earlier this year.

The championship rings are from the 1991-93 run and 1996-98 seasons. They are being individually auctioned off by Huggins & Scott Auctions. TMZ Sports reported that the last time all six were up for auction, they were collectively valued at $300,000.

Each ring currently has a high bid of at least $5,000 with over a week remaining on each lots. As should come as no surprise, the ring with the highest bid -- $5,900 -- is the one from the 1998 season, which was "The Last Dance" year.

Capps was a big deal to the Bulls organization and its players -- specifically Jordan. Earlier this year, Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr revealed that Jordan and Capps would bet on the jumbotron races during games... even though the team could tell both parties the outcome of the races ahead of time.