Sixers' Ben Simmons got viciously dunked on by Knicks rookie Kevin Knox, then got dunked on by NBA Twitter
It was the second straight game that featured Simmons getting posterized
Ben Simmons just cannot stop getting dunked on.
One day after getting posterized by Jayson Tatum, Simmons once again found himself the victim on Wednesday night in New York. This time the culprit was Knicks rookie Kevin Knox, who decided to show absolutely no mercy against Simmons at the rim.
Yeesh, that is a tough look for Simmons. Not only was he completely wrecked by Knox at the rim, but the dunk was so vicious that it sent the young Sixers star flying to his caboose under the basket.
Knox's brutal slam was made possible by a great pass from DeAndre Jordan, but not even Jordan could seem to believe what he witnessed. It led to yet another fantastic dunk reaction from the big man.
As you'd imagine, Twitter had plenty to say about Simmons getting victimized for the second consecutive night, and there were plenty of jokes to go around. It's one thing to get dunked on during a game, but an especially bad posterization also brings the harsh reality of getting relentlessly dunked on by NBA Twitter.
In any case, Simmons' 76ers came away with the 126-111 victory, so that's a plus. He'll also have a few days of rest before he has to subject himself to the possibility of getting dunked on again. Luckily, his next few games will be the the Rising Stars game and NBA All-Star Game this weekend, and defense in those games is generally considered optional.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, updates, highlights
There are 11 games on the schedule for Wednesday night
-
Harden ties Wilt's scoring mark
Harden's streak continued in a loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday
-
Knicks cancel Latvian Heritage night
The Knicks apparently no longer see the need to celebrate Latvian Heritage night after dealing...
-
How to watch: NBA Slam Dunk Contest
The main event of All-Star Weekend returns once again
-
How to watch: NBA Three-Point Contest
Devin Booker will try to defend his title as the Curry brothers do battle
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA Skills Challenge
The Skills Challenge will be the first event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night