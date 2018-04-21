Sixers' Ben Simmons joins NBA legends as fifth rookie to record playoff triple-double

During a phenomenal rookie season, Ben Simmons has already established himself as a star thanks to his incredible play that has helped carry the 76ers to a 3-1 lead over the Heat in the NBA Playoffs. Simmons and Joel Embiid make up one of the league's best young duos, and NBA fans will be hearing their names for a long time.

Now Simmons is putting himself up there with all-time greats like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In the 76ers' 106-102 Game 4 victory over the Heat on Saturday, Simmons racked up his first career playoff triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists, and 13 rebounds. He's joining a pretty great class of names, including Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

Ben Simmons notches his first postseason triple-double, joining some elite names among rookies to do so in the playoffs, according to @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/wqINnYZjnp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 21, 2018

What Simmons did to the Heat on Saturday was unfair. Not only did he get into it with one of the toughest guys in the NBA in James Johnson, but he also threw down a sick dunk late in the game to keep down a Miami push.

It's funny that Simmons has a connection to Abdul-Jabbar so early in his career, because one of Simmons' go to moves is already as unblockable as Kareem's famous sky hook. Simmons drives toward the middle of the paint near the free throw line and pulls up like he's going to take a floater, but then he turns his body towards the rim and takes a fading jump shot instead. He's so in control of his body that the Heat just can't stop it. He's already made it a dangerous weapon.

76ers coach Brett Brown called Simmons "great," not a word that he just throws around.

"I do not use that word lightly, I think that those two players have the chance to be great... and they're ours."



Coach talks about @JoelEmbiid and @BenSimmons25 after today's win.#PhilaUnite x #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/vlsJ5Ywif1 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 21, 2018

It's hard to disagree with him right now. The young 76ers are surging, and Simmons is a huge reason why. It doesn't feel like they, or Simmons, are going to slow down anytime soon.