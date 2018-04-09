Sixers' Ben Simmons says he should win Rookie of the Year: 'Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent'

Following the Philadelphia 76ers' thrilling two-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, during which both Ben Simmons and LeBron James recorded triple-doubles, LeBron, who has long been a supporter of Simmons, called the Sixers' rookie the "Fresh Prince."

And soon, we might all be calling Simmons Rookie of the Year. The youngster has been phenomenal this season, and now he's following in LeBron's footsteps by publicly advocating for himself in a major award category. Recently, LeBron stated his case for why he should be MVP, and Simmons has now done the same for ROY.

During a recent interview, Simmons said he would "100 percent" pick himself for the honor. Via ESPN:

76ers rookie Ben Simmons made it clear who he believes should win the Rookie of the Year award. "Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent," Simmons told ESPN at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Philadelphia on Saturday. "I think I have been playing solid all year," he continued. "If you look at the numbers, you will see. People who know the game know."

Simmons also said that the fact he spent a year with the Sixers rehabbing from a broken foot shouldn't impact the voting, because this is his first true season on the court.

"Coming off a broken foot is definitely not an edge, but people are always going to say what they want to say," Simmons said. "But at the end of the day, this is my first year in the league. If you're a guy coming from overseas, you're still a rookie and you can be 30 years old. So there's a rule in there."

Simmons has certainly had the personal success that usually leads to winning Rookie of the Year, as he's averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, while also registering 12 triple-doubles so far this season. Only Oscar Robertson recorded more triple-doubles as a rookie.

But in addition, Simmons has also helped his 76ers have plenty of team success. Currently riding a 14-game winning streak, Simmons and the Sixers have already clinched home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, could finish as high as third in the Eastern Conference, and have won 50 games for the first time since 2001 -- the season Allen Iverson led them to the Finals.