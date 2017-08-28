Sixers' Ben Simmons says his rookie season goal 'is to be the best in the league'

After an impressive summer in which they drafted Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and signed solid veteran free agents in JJ Redick and Amir Johnson, people around the NBA have high expectations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In fact, SportsLine even gives them an 80 percent chance to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

However, just making the playoffs this season is not even close to the expectation Ben Simmons has for himself. The Australian point guard, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, sat out all of last season after breaking his foot in training camp, but is expected to be ready to go when this season rolls around. Via ESPN:

"My goal is to be the best in the league," he told ESPN. "I'm not worried about other rookies -- I'm worried about the guys at the top, and that's where I want to be."

Maybe he should start with just trying to play in an NBA game, or win Rookie of the Year, and then work his way up from there, but it's great to see this kind of ambition from Simmons. Why shouldn't he want to be the best player in the league?

With his size and skill and pedigree, becoming the best player in the league is absolutely a goal he should be chasing.