Sixers-Cavaliers: Game preview, schedule, start time
The two hottest teams in the Eastern Conference will square off at the Wells Fargo Center tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers host the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Philadelphia 76ers were without Ben Simmons on Saturday and, as everyone expected, the team promptly went out and put up 130 points in a thrashing of the Orlando Magic.
Unexpected offensive outburst aside, the Sixers would love to have its Australian import in the lineup tonight with the Cleveland Cavaliers in town. Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, Simmons is something of a game-time decision due what's being termed as a left elbow contusion.
Smart money says that he'll play, especially given the fact that his mentor of sorts - LeBron Raymone James - will be suiting up for the Cavs. After some early-season struggles, Cleveland has ripped off seven wins in a row, and theh team is looking to win its 10th straight game against the 76ers.
The Sixers should be able to hold their own even if Simmons sits out: Without Tristan Thompson (left calf strain), the Cavs simply don't have a legitimate answer for Joel Embiid (who averaged 22.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games against Cleveland last year).
Tonight's contest is the start of a four-game stretch (CLE, WAS, at BOS, DET) that should give us quite a few clues as to exactly how good this Sixers' team really is. After all, it wasn't too long ago that this franchise didn't win 10 games in an entire season, and they've already surpassed that mark this year before Cyber Monday.
How to Watch/Listen
Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Start Time: 7:00 p.m.
