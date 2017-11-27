Sixers-Cavaliers: Game Thread
Tonight, we get LeBron vs. LeBron 2.0 as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers square off against our lovable Philadelphia 76ers.
Game Info
Start time: 7:00 PM ET
TV Coverage: NBC Sports Plus Philadelphia (Marc, Alaa, Molly)
The Bad Guys: Fear The Sword
Projected Starters
Cavaliers: Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith, LeBron James, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love
76ers: Ben Simmons (probably), J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Joel Embiid
Game Preview
For all of your game preview needs, click here.
Refs: Terrell Brandon, Antoine Carr, Lloyd B. Free
