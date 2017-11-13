Sixers-Clippers Game Thread

J.J. returns.

Apologies for the late thread, some miscommunication on our end.

Game Time: 10:30 pm

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Network: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Projected Starters: 76ers -

G - Ben Simmons

G - J.J. Redick

F - Robert Covington

F - Dario Saric

C - Joel Embiid

Projected Starters: Clippers -

G - Austin Rivers

G - Sindarius Thornwell

F - Wesley Johnson

F - Blake Griffin

C - DeAndre Jordan

Injuries:

Sixers: Markelle Fultz (shoulder - out), Jerryd Bayless (wrist - out)

Clippers: Patrick Beverly (knee - out), Danilo Gallinari (glute - out), Milos Teodosic (foot - out)

Notes: