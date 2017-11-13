Sixers-Clippers Game Thread
Sixers-Clippers Game Thread
J.J. returns.
Apologies for the late thread, some miscommunication on our end.
Game Time: 10:30 pm
Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles
Network: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Projected Starters: 76ers -
G - Ben Simmons
G - J.J. Redick
F - Robert Covington
F - Dario Saric
C - Joel Embiid
Projected Starters: Clippers -
G - Austin Rivers
F - Wesley Johnson
F - Blake Griffin
C - DeAndre Jordan
Injuries:
Sixers: Markelle Fultz (shoulder - out), Jerryd Bayless (wrist - out)
Clippers: Patrick Beverly (knee - out), Danilo Gallinari (glute - out), Milos Teodosic (foot - out)
Notes:
- J.J. Redick faces off against his old team for the first time
-
