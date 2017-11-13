Sixers Co-Owner Wrote a Letter in Support of #FreeMeekMill

Co-owner Michael Rubin vouched for Robert “Meek Mill” Williams and called for leniency.

No, not that one. Or that one. Yeah, the other one.

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin - who also co-owns the New Jersey Devils and serves as the executive chairman of Fanatics - wrote a letter in support of Meek Mill to Judge Genece E. Brinkley recently, before Meek was sentenced to two-to-four years for probation violations. According to Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover, Rubin “developed a close relationship with Meek Mill over the years, and...lauded Meek Mill for his personal growth and community outreach...and asked for leniency.” Rubin told Judge Brinkley in the letter, “we need people like Meek that can be the bridge-builders and difference makers to pull people from all walks of life together. He referred to Meek as “one of [his] closest friends.”

Rubin said he’d be attending the #RallyForMeek today, where Malcolm Jenkins (an advocate for criminal justice reform) will be speaking:

Philly, I am speaking at the #Rally4Meek today. Come to the Criminal Justice Center at 5PM and help get #Justice4Meek pic.twitter.com/INUN2t5oQo — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 13, 2017

You can read Rubin’s full letter here.