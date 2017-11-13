Sixers Co-Owner Wrote a Letter in Support of #FreeMeekMill
Sixers Co-Owner Wrote a Letter in Support of #FreeMeekMill
Co-owner Michael Rubin vouched for Robert “Meek Mill” Williams and called for leniency.
No, not that one. Or that one. Yeah, the other one.
Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin - who also co-owns the New Jersey Devils and serves as the executive chairman of Fanatics - wrote a letter in support of Meek Mill to Judge Genece E. Brinkley recently, before Meek was sentenced to two-to-four years for probation violations. According to Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover, Rubin “developed a close relationship with Meek Mill over the years, and...lauded Meek Mill for his personal growth and community outreach...and asked for leniency.” Rubin told Judge Brinkley in the letter, “we need people like Meek that can be the bridge-builders and difference makers to pull people from all walks of life together. He referred to Meek as “one of [his] closest friends.”
Rubin said he’d be attending the #RallyForMeek today, where Malcolm Jenkins (an advocate for criminal justice reform) will be speaking:
Philly, I am speaking at the #Rally4Meek today. Come to the Criminal Justice Center at 5PM and help get #Justice4Meek pic.twitter.com/INUN2t5oQo— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 13, 2017
You can read Rubin’s full letter here.
-
Durant, Draymond cursed at each other
Durant wants the record to state that Draymond did not 'holler' at him ... he used another...
-
Cavs ride the subway like New Yorkers
Even professional athletes are tourists from time to time
-
Flagrant Two: Stevens already COY fave?
Bill and Reid discuss s the Celtics' 12-game win streak, Lonzo Ball's triple-double and mo...
-
Portis and Mirotic still haven't talked
Mirotic has not been fully cleared yet, but was back at the Bulls facility during practice
-
Clarkson's motivation for success? Women
It appears there is no shame in Jordan Clarkson's game
-
Metta World Peace to join BIG3 league
World Peace is currently helping coach the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League team, the South Bay...