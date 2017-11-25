Sixers Extinguish Magic Behind T.J. McConnell’s Big Night 130-111

McConnell put an imperius curse on the Magic, propelling the Sixers to their best offensive performance of the season

It would have been reasonable to expect the Sixers to struggle without starting point guard Ben Simmons, the primary initiator of offense for most of the season. It may not have been reasonable to expect the Sixers to have their best offensive night of the season, led by T.J. McConnell’s 13 assists and J.J. Redick’s eight threes, scoring 130 points against the hapless Orlando Magic in a 19 point win. But it happened!

McConnell and Redick were the primary co-conspirators, with McConnell galavanting around the court like a more hyper Steve Nash throughout the night and tearing open lanes to the rim. Pardon the stereotype, but he just played harder than anyone on the Magic all night or, quite honestly, harder than anyone on his own team.

McConnell was at one point thought to be at the fringes of the rotation in training camp, with Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and even Jerryd Bayless ahead of him in the point guard rotation. With injuries to Fultz and Bayless, McConnell has received minutes and produced. Tonight was a yet another example of how he’s not going to give away his shot. He upped his energy level early when his teammates were stagnant and lacking energy, chasing down rebounds on both ends and finding teammates for open threes.

Among those teammates was Redick, who had cruel intentions for one of his former teams. Redick tied his season-high with eight threes, which counted toward his 29 points, with six in the first half. His early shots accounted for the only Sixers offense early, and his later shots put the game out of reach.

Most of McConnell’s assists came via threes and layups, the best shots you could ask for. He got his teammates shots in places where they were both open and able to convert.

Dario Saric added 21 efficient points in one of his better games, which is probably not a coincidence given McConnell’s presence in place of Simmons. A cold-ridden Joel Embiid added 18 as well. They did their part, but McConnell was the story. His NBA career continues to be remarkable.

Six(ers) Shots