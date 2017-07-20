Sixers guard J.J. Redick: 'No joy' in the way Clippers played last season
In a documentary short, Redick explains part of the reason he left the Clippers for the 76ers
The Los Angeles Clippers again ran into injury problems in the playoffs last season, losing to the Utah Jazz in the first round without Blake Griffin, who suffered a toe injury and missed the final four games of the series.
In the months since, the Clippers have taken on a new look, trading point guard Chris Paul to the Rockets and seeing free agent shooting guard J.J. Redick sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
While the Clippers weren't in a position to match the Sixers' one-year, $23 million offer, Redick said in the Uninterrupted documentary, "The Process," that it was more than a financial decision.
"It's s----y to say this, but I think I've had a loss of joy. I look at our team and how we play, and there's no joy in it," Redick said after the team's Game 7 loss to the Jazz (2:55 of the video below). "That bothers me."
"I don't think 18 months ago, I don't think that I was even open to leaving," Redick continued. "I thought I would retire here. The NBA will teach you that things can change very quickly."
After six-plus seasons with the Magic and 28 games with the Bucks, Redick joined the Clippers before the 2013-14 season and had the four best seasons of his career. Redick averaged 15.8 points and shot 44 percent from 3-point range during his time in Los Angeles.
Now he will try to stretch the floor for a young 76ers team before becoming a free agent once again in the summer of 2018.
