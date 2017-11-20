Sixers-Jazz: Game preview, schedule, start time

The Philadelphia 76ers look to sweep the season series against the Utah Jazz with a victory at the Wells Fargo Center tonight.

Less than two weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the Utah Jazz 104-97 without the services of one Joel Embiid (load management). The Process figures to play in tonight's rematch, but Jazz center Rudy Gobert will be watching this one in street clothes (bone bruise - knee).

Also taking this one in from the sidelines will be Justin Anderson (shin splits) and Nik Stauskas (sprained ankle), leaving the Sixers exceptionally thin on the wing. Robert Covington figures to have his hands full with Rodney Hood, who has been getting buckets as of late (26.0 PPG over his last three contests).

Sixers/Jazz also happens to be a showcase for two of the league's best rookies: Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell. Simmons is a triple-double threat every time he steps on the floor, while Mitchell is averaging 15 points per game and has already racked up five 20-plus point performances.

The elephant in the room? How can we expect the Sixers to perform tonight after Saturday's 124-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors? Did the Warriors 63-21 second-half run take some of the air out of the 76ers' balloon, or has Brett Brown and Co. moved on from this past weekend's disappointment?

Working in the Sixers' favor is the fact that this is the final stop on a four-game road trip for the Jazz. NBA teams are historically poor performers in get-away games, so the 76ers' could steal a win from a Utah team eager to head back to Salt Lake City ASAP.

