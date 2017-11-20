Sixers-Jazz: Game Thread
Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers look to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Game Info
Start time: 7:00 PM ET
TV Coverage: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Marc, Alaa, Molly)
The Bad Guys: SLC Dunk
Projected Starters
Mavericks: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Jonas Jerebko, Derrick Favors
76ers: Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Joel Embiid
Game Preview
For all of your game preview needs, click here.
Refs: Jaime Bergman, Nolan Bushnell, Peter Van Valkenburg
-
