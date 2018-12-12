Sixers' Jimmy Butler says he only shot the ball once during infamous Timberwolves scrimmage

You may have thought that the Jimmy Butler saga in Minnesota was over, now that it's been a month since the Timberwolves traded him to the 76ers in a blockbuster deal. But no, we're back baby! And with a pretty interesting new detail courtesy of Butler himself.

As you'll remember, a week before the season, Butler showed up in Minnesota and amped up his attempt to force a trade. In his first practice with the team all preseason, Butler reportedly took the third-stringers and dominated the starters before calling out everyone from teammates to front office executives.

Butler, though, is now claiming that while he was in fact dominating, he only shot the ball one time during that infamous scrimmage. He relayed the story on his recent appearance on JJ Redick's podcast on The Ringer:

Redick: I would have liked to have been -- not necessarily on the court with you that day -- but in that gym. Like, was it uncomfortable? Or was it just people like, 'oh no, it's just Jimmy being Jimmy.' It seemed like it'd be a little sweaty, a little balmy in there, a little uncomfortable. Butler: Eh, it was competing. If you love to compete, you would've thrived in the environment. Redick: OK. Butler: But the crazy part is, the most interesting detail wasn't told, and I won't even tell you what it is until afterwards, but the most interesting detail wasn't told. Redick: You can't do that. Butler: I can't? Redick: Not on The Ringer, man. What is the most interesting detail? Come on. Butler: The most interesting detail of that whole scrimmage that nobody knows: I only shot the ball once. Redick: Really? Butler: I only shot the ball one time. I only shot the ball once. Redick: But every quote coming out of there was like, 'Jimmy was getting buckets and he was dominating.' Butler: Oh I was dominating, but I only shot the ball once. Dimes. Boom, boom, boom. Steals, blocks. I only shot the ball one time.

.@JimmyButler joined 'The JJ Redick Podcast' and shared a juicy detail from his infamous practice in Minnesota that not many knew until today 👀



Full episode: https://t.co/hG048JunkY pic.twitter.com/zoQIpfrK4o — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) December 11, 2018

Sheesh.

That scrimmage already sounded brutal for the other Timberwolves, but this makes it even worse. It would be one thing if Butler showed up and won a scrimmage with the third-stringers by just getting bucket after bucket. There's really not much that anyone could have done about that.

But the fact that he was dominating without scoring means he must have been playing at an intensity that the rest of the team just wasn't ready for. And that certainly doesn't sound fun for anyone besides the guys who were lucky enough to be on his team.