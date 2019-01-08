Sixers' Jimmy Butler says he'll retire at age 34: 'I’ll be done with this game before I’m 35'

You can always count on Jimmy Butler for a headline.

Whether it's creating a media storm out of an intense practice where he calls out various members of the organization, whether it's already challenging his new head coach just several weeks after being acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers or whether it's simply stating when he's going to retire, which he did prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards (7 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), Butler is a media darling.

Speaking of when exactly Butler will retire, the 29-year-old went on record as saying that he won't play at age 35 -- meaning that he'll retire at 34 years old.

Via Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

"I don't plan on playing this game when I'm 35 years old," Butler said. "So I'm not even worried about that," he added. "I'll be done with this game before I'm 35."

If Butler retires before age 35, that would mean he would be done before the 2024-25 campaign. That means he has exactly five years left in his career after this season, which would mean he would be done if he signs a five-year deal with the Sixers in the offseason.

Now, there are a lot of factors that go into this. Butler could just be saying this because the five-year contract ends when he's 34 or because maybe that is how he feels right now. But what happens if he doesn't have at least one championship ring by 2024? Is he really going to retire knowing how competitive of a player he is without a championship resume?

Pompey explains why it would make sense for Butler to walk away by age 35 from a financial and personnel perspective.

"Ironically, the Sixers could offer him a five-year, $190-million max contract next summer, if he opts out of the final year of his deal. If both sides opt to go that route, the Texas native could end his career as a Sixer at the age of 34. That would provide security for both sides. The Sixers would lock up a third star to play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid for the next five seasons. Meanwhile, Butler would have a financial benefit by re-signing with the Sixers. They can offer him a better deal because he is their free agent. Other teams could only offer him a five-year, $140 million max contract in free agency."

I still think it's way too early to predict when Butler will walk away from the game. Although he dealt with a serious knee injury that held him to just 59 games last season and when you couple that with the fact that he plays a physical style, a lot will depend upon whether or not he actually wins an NBA title before that designated timeline.

If Butler is still without an NBA title at age 35 in 2024, it's possible he'll be singing a different tune.