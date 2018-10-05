Sixers' JJ Redick receives 'polite booing' from fans in China during NBA Global Games

Back in February, the NBA put together a video featuring a number of star players wishing fans a happy Chinese New Year. In an originally unreleased clip, the Philadelphia 76ers' JJ Redick appears to say, "I just wanted to wish all the NBA c---k fans in China a very happy Chinese New Year."

Redick immediately denied using the slur, saying on Twitter that he was "tongue tied." A short time later, he released a more formal statement saying, "I was intending to say "NBA Chinese fans" but it sounded weird in my mind so I changed it mid-sentence to "NBA fans in China." It came out the wrong way."

While many fans in the States have forgotten about the incident, those in China certainly have not, as they showed on Friday during the Sixers' game against the Dallas Mavericks in Shanghai. Redick was booed whenever he touched the ball during the contest, which was part of the league's Global Games series. However, fans did start to applaud Redick as he turned in an incredible 28-point performance on 10-of-10 shooting. Via ESPN:

Chinese fans booed Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard JJ Redick every time he touched the ball during Friday's preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Arena, harboring hard feelings for a racist slur he used several months ago. "It was the most polite booing that I've ever received in my life," Redick said. "I mean, they booed and they cheered. It was like, 'We're mad at you, but we appreciate the way you shoot a basketball.'"

Following the game, Redick once again apologized. "The whole thing, it was a very unfortunate situation," Redick said. "I'm just deeply, deeply remorseful for offending so many people."

Redick and the Sixers have one more game against the Mavericks in China. They'll face off in Shenzhen on Monday, with the game set to tip at 8 a.m. ET.