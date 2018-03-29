Sixers' Joel Embiid injured in collision with Markelle Fultz, out for the rest of game vs. Knicks
Embiid, diagnosed with a facial contusion, is done for the night
Markelle Fultz's return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup on Monday night was a rousing success. Unfortunately, his second game back has not gone quite as well.
On the first play of the second quarter against the Knicks (GameTracker), Fultz got past half court and tossed the ball to Joel Embiid at the 3-point line. Fultz then cut toward Embiid, looking to execute a little hand-off. Embiid fumbled the pass and as he bent down to try to pick up the loose ball, Fultz arrived at the same time.
The 2017 No. 1 pick's shoulder crashed into the side of Embiid's head, sending the big man to the floor. After staying down for a few minutes, Embiid made his way back to the locker room. A short time later, the Sixers announced he would not be returning to the game due to a facial contusion.
This is an unfortunate accident for Philadelphia. Just when the Sixers thought they had the three centerpieces of The Process -- Embiid (the No. 3 pick in 2014), Fultz and 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons -- back healthy, Embiid gets hurt. It doesn't seem like this should be a long-term problem for Embiid, but there is always the concern that he suffered a concussion.
-
LeBron ties MJ in scoring streak
LeBron was actually playing Jordan's Charlotte Hornets, but M.J. was not in attendance
-
Melo guarantees OKC makes playoffs
'We'll be there' Anthony said of Oklahoma City's playoff chances
-
NBA Wednesday news, scores, updates
We have all the latest news and scores from around the NBA on Wednesday
-
Simmons throws dig at Hawks on stream
The Philadelphia 76ers rookie trashed the Hawks while talking to Karl-Anthony Towns on his...
-
NBA playoff races: Five things to know
Things are coming down to the wire in both conferences
-
Lakers' Thomas to undergo hip surgery
Thomas has not played since March 22 due to pain in his hip