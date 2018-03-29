Sixers' Joel Embiid injured in collision with Markelle Fultz, out for the rest of game vs. Knicks

Embiid, diagnosed with a facial contusion, is done for the night

Markelle Fultz's return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup on Monday night was a rousing success. Unfortunately, his second game back has not gone quite as well. 

On the first play of the second quarter against the Knicks (GameTracker), Fultz got past half court and tossed the ball to Joel Embiid at the 3-point line. Fultz then cut toward Embiid, looking to execute a little hand-off. Embiid fumbled the pass and as he bent down to try to pick up the loose ball, Fultz arrived at the same time. 

The 2017 No. 1 pick's shoulder crashed into the side of Embiid's head, sending the big man to the floor. After staying down for a few minutes, Embiid made his way back to the locker room. A short time later, the Sixers announced he would not be returning to the game due to a facial contusion. 

This is an unfortunate accident for Philadelphia. Just when the Sixers thought they had the three centerpieces of The Process -- Embiid (the No. 3 pick in 2014), Fultz and 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons -- back healthy, Embiid gets hurt. It doesn't seem like this should be a long-term problem for Embiid, but there is always the concern that he suffered a concussion.

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES