Sixers' Joel Embiid praises LeBron James on Instagram, adds subtle recruiting pitch
Embiid captioned his post, a photo of him and LeBron, with "#summer2018goals"
Most of the attention from Thursday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers was centered on LeBron James' absurd behind-the-back move, during which he nutmegged his own teammate, Tristan Thompson.
But, even if it wasn't the focus, the Sixers did pick up an impressive win over the Cavs. They beating Cleveland 108-97 behind 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists from Joel Embiid, while Ben Simmons provided 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
After the game, LeBron put out an Instagram post praising Simmons, saying, "I told y'all a while back that my young King was next in line!" LeBron also noted how fun it was to play against Simmons and Embiid.
And speaking of Embiid and Instagram, the young Sixers center made a post of his own, as well as on Twitter. While he also said how he enjoyed playing against LeBron, it seems Embiid might want to play with him as well.
"Trust The Process???" Embiid captioned the photo of him and LeBron smiling. "Always a great time playing against one of the best to ever play the game #summer2018goals."
LeBron will be a free agent in 2018, and the Sixers will have not only a talented roster, but plenty of cap space. And Embiid isn't the only one in Philly who's trying to court LeBron.
A Philadelphia-based company put up billboards in Cleveland trying to recruit LeBron to the Sixers -- a gesture LeBron called, "dope."
-
Wizards vs. Raptors odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has a vast connection of Vegas sources and released a play for Friday
-
Stephen Curry's golf swing wrecks room
Curry tried working on his golf game indoors, and it didn't go well
-
LeBron 'in awe' after mystifying move
James went behind his back, then nutmegged his own teammate to split a double team for the...
-
Rookie Rankings: Lonzo back in a big way
Ball has looked like a new man since returning from his knee injury
-
How to watch: Raptors vs. Wizards
Another important matchup in the battle for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference
-
Report: Smith banned for throwing soup
The Cavs banned J.R. one game due to detrimental conduct, and we now appear to know the reason...