Sixers' Joel Embiid praises LeBron James on Instagram, adds subtle recruiting pitch

Most of the attention from Thursday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers was centered on LeBron James' absurd behind-the-back move, during which he nutmegged his own teammate, Tristan Thompson.

But, even if it wasn't the focus, the Sixers did pick up an impressive win over the Cavs. They beating Cleveland 108-97 behind 17 points, 14 rebounds and six assists from Joel Embiid, while Ben Simmons provided 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

After the game, LeBron put out an Instagram post praising Simmons, saying, "I told y'all a while back that my young King was next in line!" LeBron also noted how fun it was to play against Simmons and Embiid.

And speaking of Embiid and Instagram, the young Sixers center made a post of his own, as well as on Twitter. While he also said how he enjoyed playing against LeBron, it seems Embiid might want to play with him as well.

"Trust The Process???" Embiid captioned the photo of him and LeBron smiling. "Always a great time playing against one of the best to ever play the game #summer2018goals."

LeBron will be a free agent in 2018, and the Sixers will have not only a talented roster, but plenty of cap space. And Embiid isn't the only one in Philly who's trying to court LeBron.

A Philadelphia-based company put up billboards in Cleveland trying to recruit LeBron to the Sixers -- a gesture LeBron called, "dope."