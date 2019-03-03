Sixers' Joel Embiid says Warriors' Kevin Durant is 'probably the best player in the league to me'

This week's Saturday night primetime, national TV game features the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors in a matchup between two of the most talented teams in the league. It will not, however, feature Sixers big man Joel Embiid, as he's still sidelined with a knee injury that has held him out since the All-Star break.

But in classic Embiid fashion, he still found a way to get into the headlines. Ahead of Saturday night's contest, Embiid told reporters that Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is "probably the best player in the league to me."

Joel Embiid says Kevin Durant is “probably the best player in the league to me.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 2, 2019

The "best player in the league" title is pretty subjective, and it's hard to really argue with Embiid here. Durant has been one of the league's top stars for years now and has a pretty strong case for the honor considering LeBron James' slight slippage in his first season with the Lakers.

Despite not being mentioned as an MVP candidate, Durant is putting together yet another phenomenal season with the Warriors. Entering Saturday night's game, he's averaging 27.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game on shooting splits of 51.4/36.4/89.0.

He's been the best, most consistent player on the Warriors--the best team in the league--this season, and that's more than enough of a resume to be considered as the best player around.