Sixers' Joel Embiid to undergo surgery to address orbital fracture; no timetable for return
Embiid suffered the injury during a collision with Markelle Fultz on Wednesday night
Joel Embiid is set to undergo another surgery. The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Thursday night that Embiid will need surgery to address an orbital fracture he suffered during the team's win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. In addition, Embiid has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.
Embiid suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. And unfortunately, it was friendly fire. Markelle Fultz, who was playing in just his second game back since missing nearly the entire season due to a shoulder injury, passed the ball into Embiid near the 3-point line.
The plan was for the two to execute a little handoff, but Embiid fumbled the pass. As he bent down to pick up the ball, Fultz arrived on the scene, and his shoulder crashed into Embiid's head. The big man stayed on the ground for a few minutes, then left the game with what the Sixers called a facial contusion.
As of now there is no official timetable for his return. ESPN's Zach Lowe, however, reported that Embiid could return in two to four weeks.
The playoffs are set to begin in just over two weeks, which means the Sixers could be without Embiid for their first round series.
-
NBA Thursday news, scores, updates
We have all the latest news and scores from around the NBA on Thursday
-
Thomas out 4 months after hip surgery
Thomas sat out the first half of this season to rehab his hip after injuring it last season...
-
Kidd, Nash, Cheeks, Hill to enter Hall
The 2018 Hall of Fame class will feature legends in the NBA and WNBA
-
MRI shows Ball has knee contusion
The rookie point guard underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday night's game vs....
-
Durant available to play Thursday
Kevin Durant hasn't played since March 14 when a rib injury forced him to the sidelines
-
Report: Embiid to miss road trip
Embiid won't travel with Philly for its two-game road trip after taking a hard shot to the...