Sixers' Joel Embiid to undergo surgery to address orbital fracture

Embiid suffered the injury during a collision with Markelle Fultz on Wednesday night

Joel Embiid is set to undergo another surgery. The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Thursday night that Embiid will need surgery to address an orbital fracture he suffered during the team's win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. 

As of now there is no timetable for his return. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES