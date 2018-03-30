Sixers' Joel Embiid to undergo surgery to address orbital fracture
Embiid suffered the injury during a collision with Markelle Fultz on Wednesday night
Joel Embiid is set to undergo another surgery. The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Thursday night that Embiid will need surgery to address an orbital fracture he suffered during the team's win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
As of now there is no timetable for his return.
