Sixers legend Julius Erving calls rookie Ben Simmons a 'once-in-a-lifetime-type player'

Philadelphia 76ers fans had to wait an extra season to see the No. 1 pick in the 2016 play, but Ben Simmons has certainly made up for his lengthy absence. The rookie has been phenomenal this season, averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game on his way to being one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year. He's also recorded 11 triple-doubles, and recently joined Oscar Robertson as only the second player ever to record 600 assists and 600 rebounds in their rookie season.

Simmons' play has caught the attention of pretty much everyone in the NBA world, and that includes former Sixers legend Julius Erving. On Tuesday, following the unveiling of a sculpture of himself outside the Sixers' practice facility, Dr. J spoke about what he's seen from Simmons this season. And had high praise for the youngster, calling him a "once-in-a-lifetime-type player." Via ESPN:

"Once-in-a-decade, maybe once-in-a-lifetime-type player," Erving said. "He's able to make everybody better immediately each and every time down the floor; guys are spotting up or looking to cut or keying off of triggers that come out of his handling skills." "Sometimes it looks like he's got eyes in the back of his head," Erving said, "because he sees and feels one of his guys making a run to the hoop or spotting up at certain positions. That's just a gifted player that we are very fortunate to have on our team."

Anytime someone calls you a "once-in-a-lifetime-type player," it has to be pretty cool, but especially when that person is Dr. J.

It's hard to argue with the Hall of Famer's comments on the rookie. What Simmons has been able to do this season is extremely rare, and with his size and skill set, he's already one of the most unique players in the league. If he can continue to develop and grow his game, there's no reason he can't be a once-in-a-lifetime-type player.