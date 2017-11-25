Sixers-Magic Game Thread
Can the Sixers win a home game against Orlando without Ben Simmons?
Game TIme: 7 PM EST
Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Marc, Alaa, and Molly), 97.5 (Tom McGinnis)
Location: The Center (I still remember)
Projected Starters:
PG - Elfrid Payton
Wing - Evan Fournier
Wing - Terrence Ross
F - Aaron Gordon
C - Nikola Vucevic
PG: T.J. McConnell
Wing - J.J. Redick
Wing - Robert Covington
F - Dario Saric
C - Joel Embiid
As mentioned before, Ben Simmons is out with an elbow injury. Egads.
Numbers of Note:
83: NBA games missed so far in Simmons’ career
+12.4: Net on/off rating impact for Ben Simmons so far this year. With Simmons on the court, the Sixers have outscored their opponents by 3.9 per 100 possessions. Without Simmons, they’re -8.5. It turns out Ben Simmons is good and important!
Officials: John Goble, Aaron Smith, Scott Wall
-
