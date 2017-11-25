Sixers-Magic Game Thread

Can the Sixers win a home game against Orlando without Ben Simmons?

Game TIme: 7 PM EST

Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Marc, Alaa, and Molly), 97.5 (Tom McGinnis)

Location: The Center (I still remember)

Projected Starters:

Orlando Magic:

PG - Elfrid Payton

Wing - Evan Fournier

Wing - Terrence Ross

F - Aaron Gordon

C - Nikola Vucevic

Philadelphia 76ers:

PG: T.J. McConnell

Wing - J.J. Redick

Wing - Robert Covington

F - Dario Saric

C - Joel Embiid

As mentioned before, Ben Simmons is out with an elbow injury. Egads.

Numbers of Note:

83: NBA games missed so far in Simmons’ career

+12.4: Net on/off rating impact for Ben Simmons so far this year. With Simmons on the court, the Sixers have outscored their opponents by 3.9 per 100 possessions. Without Simmons, they’re -8.5. It turns out Ben Simmons is good and important!

Officials: John Goble, Aaron Smith, Scott Wall