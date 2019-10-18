Sixers' Matisse Thybulle could play major role in Philadelphia's title hunt in 2019-20

PHILADELPHIA -- It's not often that a rookie, especially one who was drafted outside of the lottery, walks into a situation where he can immediately contribute meaningful minutes on a bonafide title contender. However, that's the case in Philadelphia with Matisse Thybulle, who the Sixers selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Thybulle spent four years at Washington, where he earned a reputation as a dominant defender capable of covering multiple positions, and in the few months that he's spent in Philadelphia since he was drafted he's shown why. The 22-year old forward has impressed the team's coaching staff and fans alike with his length, versatility, and his ability to consistently disrupt opponents' offensive possessions with his quick hands and even quicker reflexes. Thybulle boasts a defensive awareness that belies his age, and as a result, he has secured a role for himself in Brett Brown's early-season rotation.

Philadelphia's first five – consisting of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson – has generated a lot of headlines, and expectations, and rightfully so. On paper, that group is arguably the league's best. However, there are some genuine questions about their depth beyond the starting lineup, as they have a dearth of proven, reliable rotation players. But, that's where Thybulle comes in. As a player capable of playing lockdown perimeter defense, getting out in transition and spacing the floor, he immediately fills a need for a Sixers team that enters the 2019-20 NBA season with legitimate championship aspirations.

Based off of his performance in training camp and preseason play, Thybulle will enter the regular season as a key member of Brown's rotation; he will likely be one of the first players off of the bench to start, and the idea of him locking up the team's sixth man role at some point over the course of the season isn't far-fetched. While that might be a bit of an indictment on Philadelphia's pre-existing depth, it's also a testament to how strong of an impression Thybulle has made on the Sixers organization in a short period of time.

"Matisse is everything I thought he would be," Sixers general manager Elton Brand said of Thybulle at the start of the preseason. "Defensively, he really stands out. Offensively, he's really shooting the ball great. Off the court, he's an adult. He's a great human being and a great young man."

Knowing his role, and not trying to do too much, has been an early key to success for Thybulle.

"I think it's pretty simple. Just play defense and hit threes," Thybulle said of his role at Philadelphia's media day last month. "That's what they've been telling me since Summer League and I'm excited for that because I feel like that's something I've been made for and I fit that mold pretty well… It is fluid, and things can change. But right now, I am excited to step into that role and do the best I can."

Thybulle was one of the best defenders – if not the best –in college basketball last year. He led the entire NCAA in total steals and was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. However, since Thybulle achieved these accolades while largely playing zone defense with Washington, there has been some speculation as to whether he would be able to have similar success in a pro game that places much more emphasis on man-to-man defense. The rangy rookie isn't worried about that though. If anything, he thinks getting used to the difference in rules between the NCAA and NBA will be more of a challenge for him.

"People talk about like 'can I do what I did in zone in man?' I played zone for two years of my basketball career. My whole life I've played man defense, and I was known as a defender before the zone," Thybulle said at media day. "So I'm not too worried about being able to have an impact at this level on the defensive end playing man… I think just getting used to the slight variation of the rules, whether you can camp three seconds in the paint, how you can be a little more physical and at what times. [I'm] just trying to get a feel for that and using that to my advantage."

Just like on the court, Thybulle has been a quick fit in Philadelphia's locker room as well, as his teammates are all eager to heap praise on the youngster.

"I think he's great," Josh Richardson said of Thybulle. "I like his energy that he plays with every night. I think he has a chance to be one of the elite defenders in the NBA and he has instincts that you really can't teach. I'm excited about him and I think he's going to be a great help for us."

"I don't know why no one is talking about him, but he gets his hands on everything," Joel Embiid added. "He reminds me of [Robert Covington] when [he] was here. He's only going to get better."

Considering their recent history, even having their first-round pick available for his rookie season is a win for the Sixers. But in Thybulle, not only do they have a rookie that [hopefully] won't have to miss a large chunk of his inaugural campaign, they also have a player that could fill a critical role for a team that hopes to be playing basketball in June.