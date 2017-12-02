Sixers Overcome Their Own Mistakes, Down Pistons in Battle of the Bigs 108-103

The brutes took center stage, ahem, and lived up to the hype.

A standard Saturday night 76ers-Pistons affair escalated into something greater than that due to media barb-based beef between Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid that gained momentum leading into the game. In a packed house, Drummond and teammate Tobias Harris spurred a comeback from down 19 to take the lead in the fourth quarter. But Drummond fouled Embiid twice in a few possessions to foul himself out, and in the process the Sixers pulled away from the Pistons and pulled out the victory.

The Sixers led by 16 at halftime, 63-47, off a dominant first half. But the Sixers hit their normal third quarter woes, committing eight turnovers in the 12 minutes on a bevy of awful passes. Dario Saric and Ben Simmons were the primary culprits. It allowed Detroit to tie the game after the third quarter at 80, which led to the close finish. Only hitting some contested threes kept the Sixers in the game. The bad quarter was entirely self-inflicted.

Embiid finished with 25 points, though they weren’t easy to come by (again, Drummond came to play, with 5 steals and tough defense - give him plenty of credit). He finished just 7 of 21 from the court, though five were missed layups that he usually would make. Drummond affected enough of Embiid’s shots to have an impact - though I’d argue Detroit’s best defender on him was Boban Marjanovic - who only got spot first half minutes. Thanks, Stan Van Gundy!

Embiid wasn’t the Sixers’ best player tonight, however: Robert Covington was. He found his shot tonight and used it plenty, finishing 6-13 on threes and making plays off the bounce (?!?!) to finish with 25 points. Three point shooting variance is basically the story of Robert Covington’s offense for his entire career, but he made a couple of pull-up shots and brought the trademark defense.

While ostensible counterpart Tobias Harris exploded for 27 efficient points, he mostly operated against Ben Simmons (more on him below) in high and side pick-and-roll and made it work with tons of midrange attempts. He looked much better than in the team’s first matchup, and I’m not sure the Sixers played him poorly. He just played well.

But it wasn’t enough. The Sixers put Detroit in such a big hole they could afford to play one of their worst quarters of the season and still beat a team ahead of them in the standings.

Six(ers) Shots