Sixers-Pistons Game Thread

Will the Pistons be calling Joel Embiid their father after the game? Tune in to find out!

Game TIme: 7:30 PM EST

Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Marc, Alaa, and Molly), 97.5 (Tom McGinnis)

Location: The Center

Projected Starters:

Detroit Pistons:

PG - Reggie Jackson

Wing - Avery Bradley

Wing - Stanley Johnson

Wing - Tobias Harris

C - Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers

PG - Ben Simmons

Wing - J.J. Redick

Wing - Robert Covington

F - Dario Saric

C - Joel Embiid

Officials: Scott Foster, Tyler Ford, Justin Van Duyne