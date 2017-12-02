Sixers-Pistons Game Thread
Will the Pistons be calling Joel Embiid their father after the game? Tune in to find out!
Game TIme: 7:30 PM EST
Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Marc, Alaa, and Molly), 97.5 (Tom McGinnis)
Location: The Center
Projected Starters:
PG - Reggie Jackson
Wing - Avery Bradley
Wing - Stanley Johnson
Wing - Tobias Harris
C - Andre Drummond
PG - Ben Simmons
Wing - J.J. Redick
Wing - Robert Covington
F - Dario Saric
C - Joel Embiid
Officials: Scott Foster, Tyler Ford, Justin Van Duyne
