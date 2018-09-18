Sixers promote Elton Brand to general manager in wake of Bryan Colangelo scandal, report says

The Philadelphia 76ers can finally close the book on the Bryan Colangelo scandal, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the team has promoted Elton Brand to the vacant general manager position. Brand, who has been in the Sixers front office since 2016, most recently served as vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Beyond promoting Brand to GM, Sixers are elevating Alex Rucker to Executive VP of Basketball Operations, Ned Cohen stays assistant GM and Marc Eversley SVP of Player Personnel, sources said. https://t.co/XL9Ij5U4zV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2018

Sixers coach Brett Brown has been operating as general manager since Colangelo resigned in early June amid a Twitter scandal involving burner accounts allegedly run by his wife, Barbara Bottini. The Sixers reportedly considered several internal and external candidates before settling on Brand.

As a player, Brand was a two-time All-Star in a 17-year NBA career with the Bulls, Clippers, Sixers, Mavericks and Hawks. He holds career averages of 15.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and played five seasons in Philadelphia, including his final run in 2015-16.

According to Wojnarowski, Brand will be introduced as GM during a press conference on Thursday.