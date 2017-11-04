Sixers rookie Ben Simmons joins elite company with second triple-double

Often you will hear that players have done something that put them in exclusive or elite company. Few times, however, has that been as true as the company Ben Simmons joined Friday night when he recorded his second career triple-double.

The Philadelphia 76ers' rookie point guard finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Sixers' 121-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Recording his second triple-double in just nine career games puts Simmons in the same category as two of the game's all-time greats.

For one, Simmons became the second player in 76ers history to record two triple-doubles in the first nine games of a season. The only other player to do that was Wilt Chamberlain.

In addition, Simmons is now just the second rookie in NBA history to record two triple-doubles in the first nine games of their career. Before him, only Oscar Robertson had accomplished that feat.

Any time you're accomplishing things that only Chamberlain and Robertson have done, that's a pretty good sign.

For the season, Simmons is now shockingly close to averaging a triple-double, as he's putting up 18 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Of course, it's extremely unlikely he actually averages a triple-double, but still, to be this close as a rookie is remarkable.