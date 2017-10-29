Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz shut down with shoulder injury; reevaluated in three weeks

Markelle Fultz, a popular pick for Rookie of the Year, will be out indefinitely as he recovers from the shoulder injury that has been plaguing him all season long. The No, 1 overall pick in last summer's draft has been using an unorthodox shooting motion ever since the season began. It later came out that he was shooting that way due to a shoulder injury.

Fultz tried to play through the injury, but as time went on the injury became too much of a hindrance to keep him playing and the Sixers shut him down. They announced Sunday that he would be out indefinitely due to soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder.

"Following consultation with several shoulder specialists, including a visit with Dr. Ben Kibler, Medical Director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic earlier today, 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely with soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder. The visit further confirmed that there is no structural impairment to the shoulder, and he will continue his physiotherapy treatment. Fultz will be reevaluated by Dir. Kibler in approximately three weeks."

Fultz was a rookie that came into the league with a ton of excitement. Part of the reason Philadelphia was a popular playoff pick had to do with the 76ers drafting him. Which is why it was so startling when he entered the season with a new shooting form and a hesitancy to take shots he was known for in college.

Hopefully he'll return back healthy and the Sixers will be able to play one of their promised rookies. Philadelphia has a history of redshirting its rookies due to injury. It has to be frustrating to finally get a roster together to build with and losing a key piece so early in the season.