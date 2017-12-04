Sixers-Suns Game Thread

The Sixers look to add win # 14 on the season.

Game Time: 7:00 pm EST

Watch: NBCSports Philadelphia (Sixers Pregame Live@ 6:30pm)

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Starters:

Phoenix Suns

F T.J. Warren

F Marquese Chriss

C Tyson Chandler

G Devin Booker

G Tyler Ulis

Philadelphia 76ers

F Robert Covington

F Dario Saric

C Joel Embiid

G JJ Redick

G Ben Simmons

Injury Report:

Suns - Brandon Knight, Davon Reed, Alan Williams

Sixers - Justin Anderson, Markelle Fultz, TJ McConnell

Referees:

Rodney Mott, Tony Brown & Kevin Scott

Notes:

  • The Suns are on game five of a season-long six game road trip. The East Coast hasn’t been kind to the Suns, so far they are 1-3 on the road trip with a win against the Chicago Bulls last Tuesday.
  • The Sixers are looking to go into Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Lakers with some momentum and a win against the Suns.
