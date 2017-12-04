Sixers-Suns Game Thread
Sixers-Suns Game Thread
The Sixers look to add win # 14 on the season.
Game Time: 7:00 pm EST
Watch: NBCSports Philadelphia (Sixers Pregame Live@ 6:30pm)
Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Starters:
Injury Report:
Suns - Brandon Knight, Davon Reed, Alan Williams
Sixers - Justin Anderson, Markelle Fultz, TJ McConnell
Referees:
Rodney Mott, Tony Brown & Kevin Scott
Notes:
- The Suns are on game five of a season-long six game road trip. The East Coast hasn’t been kind to the Suns, so far they are 1-3 on the road trip with a win against the Chicago Bulls last Tuesday.
- The Sixers are looking to go into Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Lakers with some momentum and a win against the Suns.
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Keep checking back throughout the night for Monday's latest NBA updates
-
Warriors' Livingston, ref both suspended
Livingston and official Courtney Kirkland got into a heated argument during Sunday's game
-
Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds, picks
Galin 'The Dragon' Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Cavs and just locked in a play...
-
Terry praises Ainge's 'guts' for trades
The trade looks great in retrospect, but Terry says it was a tough decision at the time
-
How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will travel to Boston to take on the NBA's best team
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...