Sixers-Trail Blazers Game Thread

The center battle between Joel Embiid and Jusuf Nurkic should entertain.

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia, 97.5 The Fanatic

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Projected Starters:

Philadelphia

PG: Ben Simmons

SG: JJ Redick

SF: Robert Covington

PF: Dario Saric

C: Joel Embiid

Portland

PG: Damian Lillard

SG: CJ McCollum

SF: Maurice Harkless

PF: Noah Vonleh

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report

Philadelphia: Markelle Fultz, Justin Anderson and Nik Stauskas are reportedly out.

Portland: Al-Farouq Aminu is reportedly out.

10 Important Numbers (via stats.nba.com)