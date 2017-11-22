Sixers-Trail Blazers Game Thread
Sixers-Trail Blazers Game Thread
The center battle between Joel Embiid and Jusuf Nurkic should entertain.
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch/Listen: NBC Sports Philadelphia, 97.5 The Fanatic
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Projected Starters:
Philadelphia
PG: Ben Simmons
SG: JJ Redick
SF: Robert Covington
PF: Dario Saric
C: Joel Embiid
Portland
PG: Damian Lillard
SG: CJ McCollum
SF: Maurice Harkless
PF: Noah Vonleh
C: Jusuf Nurkic
Injury Report
Philadelphia: Markelle Fultz, Justin Anderson and Nik Stauskas are reportedly out.
Portland: Al-Farouq Aminu is reportedly out.
10 Important Numbers (via stats.nba.com)
- Amir Johnson is tied for the ninth-most screen assists per 36 minutes with 5.4. He hasn't showcased the same floor spacing that he provided in Boston, but he's contributing via other outlets offensively.
- Ben Simmons has contested the third-most threes per game (4.1) in the league. Among the other developments so far, Simmons' defense has popped in his 16 games.
- Damian Lillard's three-point efficiency jumps to 43.3 percent during "clutch time".
- Robert Covington is shooting 50 percent on threes in which his defender is playing tight (two-to-four feet) on him. He shot 30 percent last season on these looks.
- The Trail Blazers have let their opponents reach the 100-point mark just once over the last seven games. However, only Oklahoma City and Denver are credible offenses. The Kings (x2), Grizzlies (x2) and Brooklyn don't scream offensive juggernaut.
- Joel Embiid leagues the league in post up shot attempts (6.2) but from defenders helping and scheming, Embiid's "only" shooting 55.2 percent in those situations.
- Amir Johnson and the Sixers' bigs have to box out and locate when Embiid's not on the floor. Ed Davis is averaging 2.8 offensive rebounds per game and Noah Vonleh had five against Memphis Monday.
- Portland is only behind Golden State for using cuts to create shot attempts at a 8.7 percent frequency.
- Ben Simmons has covered the fourth-most distance in the league at 14,018.6 feet. McCollum's covered the most at 14,293.3 feet.
- Robert Covington now leads the Sixers with a 22.7 net rating, proving how indispensable he is on this team. He struggled against the Jazz Monday offensively but had a major impact on the defensive end, per usual.
-
Irving comments on Porter Jr.'s injury
A season-ending injury kept the Celtics guard's time at Duke very brief before he jumped to...
-
What NBA fans should be thankful for
Here's a look at what has brought fans the most joy so far this season
-
Was Manute Bol 50 years old in the NBA?
Kevin Mackey says he gave Manute Bol a birthday because they didn't know how old he was
-
Flagrant Two Pod: Lakers, Ball and more
Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by America's Lakers Podcast co-host Aaron L...
-
NBA Star Index: Celtics' best player is?
Meanwhile, we learned the hard way just how many supporters Lonzo Ball still has out there
-
Otto Porter Jr. is thriving for Wizards
The fifth-year forward has continued his growth on both sides of the floor