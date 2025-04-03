Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss the rest of the season due to a finger injury, according to ESPN. Maxey has not played since March 3 because of a lower back sprain and what the team termed a sprained finger on his right hand. ESPN described it as a "finger tendon injury."

Individually, Maxey's numbers this season were a lot like last year's. He averaged 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals in a league-high 37.7 minutes per game, with a usage rate of 29.3% and a true shooting percentage of 56.2%. He shot worse from 3-point range, better from midrange and took a significant step forward defensively.

Coming into 2024-25, though, the Sixers were hoping that Maxey, Joel Embiid and the newly signed Paul George would form a championship-caliber Big 3. That did not happen. Due to an assortment of injuries, Maxey only shared the floor with Embiid for 389 minutes in 16 games and the three of them only played together for 294 minutes in 15 games. All three are now done for the year; the Sixers announced Wednesday that Embiid would have another knee surgery.

The good news: Philadelphia's season has gone so terribly that it will likely finish with the league's fifth-worst record, which would give the team a 63.9% chance of keeping its top-six-protected first-round pick. The Sixers are 23-53, having lost nine games in a row and 24 of their last 27. With a week and a half left in the regular season, they are a full two games below the 25-51 Brooklyn Nets in the standings.

Regardless of what happens with Philly's draft pick, the team needs to put Maxey in a healthier offensive environment going forward. He spent far too much of this season carrying an enormous burden in terms of shot creation and minutes. If the team is relatively healthy in 2025-26, he will be expected to be more efficient. He will also need to sustain -- or, ideally, build on -- his defensive improvement in order to play meaningful minutes alongside promising guard Jared McCain.

Remember McCain? He seemed like a lock for Rookie of the Year before a season-ending knee injury in December. That's the kind of season it has been for the Sixers.