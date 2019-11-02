Sixers vs. Blazers odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 2 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between 76ers and Trail Blazers. Here are the results:
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Moda Center in the Rose Quarter. Portland is 3-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Philadelphia is 4-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Trail Blazers and Philadelphia have both performed well against the spread, with the Trail Blazers at 4-1 and Philadelphia at 3-1. The Blazers have covered the last three meetings between these squads thanks to 51.8 percent shooting from the floor. However, it's the 76ers that have looked most dominant this season with Josh Richardson and Al Horford blending in well with Philadelphia's core. Portland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Sixers odds, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any 76ers vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Blazers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday Portland sidestepped Oklahoma City for a 102-99 win. Guard Damian Lillard was the offensive standout of the contest for the Trail Blazers, as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 dimes in addition to seven boards. Lillard is averaging 29.2 points and 7.6 assists per game early in the season and backcourt-mate C.J. McCollum is pouring in 23.0 points per game. Lillard and McCollum should be looking to attack the rim even more than usual with Joel Embiid out.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Sixers took down Minnesota 117-95. With the 76ers ahead 62-43 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the 76ers lost Embiid to a suspension stemming from that win after he and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a fight. Embiid will miss Saturday night's game in Portland and that means that Horford will have a lot of heavy-lifting to do in the frontcourt with Mike Scott and Kyle O'Quinn also playing more meaningful minutes.
So who wins Blazers vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
