Sixers vs. Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from advanced model on 44-30 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers. The 76ers (38-21), fourth in the East, will be without big man Joel Embiid, who is expected to miss about a week due to a sore knee. The Trail Blazers (35-23) are fourth in the West, 2.5 games behind third-place Oklahoma City. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is set for 1 p.m. ET. Portland won the first meeting of the season 129-95 in December. The 76ers are two-point favorites in the latest Sixers vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Sixers vs. Trail Blazers picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 19 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 217-164 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 19 on a blistering 44-30 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on 76ers vs. Trail Blazers. We can tell you it is leaning over, but it's also showing a pick against the spread that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

Philadelphia, which trails Indiana by one-half game for third in the East, is 24-7 at home and has had a lot of success against the West this season, going 16-6. The 76ers have won two in a row and six of 10. Philadelphia has put up a lot of points and is third in the league at 116 ppg. The 76ers have beaten the Trail Blazers the last three games played in Philadelphia.

Despite the loss of Embiid (27.3 ppg), the 76ers' offense remains formidable. Forward Tobias Harris (20.8 ppg) has played well since being acquired at the trade deadline, surpassing his average in three of the five games he's played for Philadelphia, including 25 points at New York Feb. 13 and 23 vs. Miami Thursday. Jimmy Butler (19.3 ppg) has stepped up his play when needed and scored 29 points Feb. 2 at Sacramento.

But just because Philadelphia has played well, doesn't mean it will cover the 76ers vs. Trail Blazers spread on Saturday.

That's because the Trail Blazers have had a lot of success against the 76ers. Portland has won six of the past nine meetings, and are 15-4 against the East. The Trail Blazers have won two in a row and six of 10. They are 3-3 in their last six road games.

Point guard Damian Lillard (26.1 ppg) has been hot, surpassing his average in three of four games, including 31 at Oklahoma City Feb. 11. Guard CJ McCollum (21 ppg) has surpassed his average in six of 10, including 33 vs. Miami Feb. 5 and 31 at Oklahoma City Jan. 22. Giving the Blazers a boost is center Enes Kanter, who signed with the team Feb. 13. He scored 18 points Thursday at Brooklyn in his first game with the team.

Who wins Trail Blazers vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.