The Philadelphia 76ers' four-game West Coast road trip winds through Portland, Ore., on Thursday night when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The Sixers (18-7), who have the best record in the Eastern Conference, started their road trip with a 119-111 win over Sacramento on Tuesday. After playing Portland, Philadelphia faces Phoenix on Saturday before concluding its road trip with a showdown against the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz on Monday. Meanwhile the Blazers (13-10) will be playing the middle game of a three-game homestand. They are coming off a 106-97 win over Orlando on Tuesday.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 5.5-point favorite while the over-under, or total number of points William Hill thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Blazers odds. Before making any Blazers vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Sixers vs. Blazers spread: Philadelphia -5.5

Sixers vs. Blazers over-under: 229.5 points

Sixers vs. Blazers money line: Philadelphia -215, Portland +185

PHI: Joel Embiid ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (29.1 points per game)

POR: Damian Lillard is third in the league in scoring (29.4)

Why the Sixers can cover



Embiid is having a MVP-caliber season. The Philadelphia center is averaging a career-best 29.1 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league, and is averaging 11.0 rebounds a game, which ranks ninth. He also is second in the NBA in player efficiency rating (31.24). In games that he has played this season, the 76ers are 17-3.

In addition, Philadelphia has been the league's best team in the fourth quarter this season. The 76ers are outscoring opponents by an enormous 13.7 points per 100 possessions in the final quarter, which leads the NBA. The Raptors are a distant second, at 8.3.

Why the Blazers can cover

Lillard is an elite scorer. Portland's dynamic guard ranks third in the league in scoring, at 29.4 points per game. Over his last 10 games, he is averaging 32.4 points a game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

In addition, the Blazers already have beaten the 76ers this season. On Feb. 4, an undermanned Portland team that played without Lillard and Derrick Jones Jr. because of injuries beat Philadelphia, 121-105, behind 24 points from Gary Trent Jr. Both Lillard and Jones are expected to play on Thursday.

