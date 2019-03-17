Sixers vs. Bucks odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from top-rated model on 54-42 run

Elite Eastern Conference teams clash Sunday when the NBA-best Bucks host the surging 76ers. It's a 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off from Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee (52-17) owns a three-game lead over Toronto for the East's top seed and home-court advantage throughout the 2019 NBA playoffs. The Bucks rallied from 23 points down to win at Miami on Friday, 113-98, while Philadelphia (44-25) won its third straight and moved a season-high 19 games above .500 with Friday's 123-114 win over visiting Sacramento. These teams haven't played since October, when the host Bucks won by 15.

Sportsbooks list Milwaukee as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Sixers vs. Bucks odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 231. Before you make any 76ers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in the Bucks' 27-5 home record and its All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They combined for 54 points and 17 assists in the stunning comeback win over Miami, a game that marked the first time in history the Bucks overcame a halftime deficit of 20 or more.

Milwaukee has covered five of the past seven meetings, including the 123-108 home win back in October. In that matchup, the Bucks forced 16 turnovers and held Philly to 41 percent shooting. Milwaukee leads the NBA in defensive efficiency.

But just because the Bucks sport the NBA's best record doesn't mean they'll cover a sizable number against the loaded 76ers.

Philadelphia arguably fields the league's most talented starting five: Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick. Each scored in double figures versus Sacramento, improving the 76ers to 14-2 when that happens.

Philly did not have Harris, Boban Marjanovic or James Ennis for the first meeting with Milwaukee. Consequently, it will be a much tougher challenge for the Bucks, who might still be fatigued from their just-completed long road trip.

