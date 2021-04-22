The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Fiserv Forum for an Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday. Milwaukee is 35-22, though the Bucks have lost their last two games. Philadelphia (39-19) arrives on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Sixers were missing Seth Curry (hip), Tobias Harris (knee) and Ben Simmons (illness) in that game.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a 5.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Sixers odds. Before making any Sixers vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for 76ers vs. Bucks:

76ers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5.5

76ers vs. Bucks over-under: 226.5 points

PHL: The 76ers are 14-13-2 against the spread in 2020-21 road games

MIL: The Bucks are 13-15 against the spread in 2020-21 home games

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia has notable strengths on both ends, including an unquestionably elite defense. The 76ers rank in the top five in overall defensive rating, with top-tier marks in shooting efficiency allowed and turnover creation rate. Philadelphia has a mild weakness in sending its opponents to the free throw line, but Milwaukee ranks 25th in the NBA in free throw creation offensively, mitigating some of the downside.

The 76ers are also a potent defensive rebounding team, pulling down more than 76 percent of missed shots by their opponents. On the offensive side, Philadelphia leads the NBA in free throw creation rate, buoying its overall efficiency by keeping constant pressure on the rim. The 76ers turn the ball over more frequently than they would like, but Milwaukee's conservative defensive scheme leads to a turnover creation rate of only 12.8 percent, which ranks just 24th in the NBA.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are excellent on the offensive end of the floor, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession. They are an electric team from 3-point range, connecting on 39.2 percent of their attempts, and the Bucks are a top-five team in effective field goal percentage (56.4 percent). Milwaukee also puts pressure on the glass by grabbing 27.3 percent of its own offensive rebound chances, and it takes care of the ball at an above-average rate, committing a turnover on only 13.6 percent of possessions.

Defensively, the Bucks are also stout, including the NBA's top mark in preventing the opposition from generating free throws. Milwaukee is also incredibly effective near the rim, holding opponents to only 43.2 points in the paint per game (No. 3 in the NBA) and grabbing 75.3 percent of available defensive rebounds. Finally, the Bucks are stellar in transition defense, limiting opponents to only 10.5 fast break points per game.

How to make Bucks vs. Sixers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 227 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.