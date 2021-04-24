The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a rematch on Saturday afternoon after the Bucks defeated the Sixers by a 124-117 margin in Milwaukee on Thursday. Philadelphia is 39-20 this season, with Milwaukee entering at 36-22. Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Furkan Korkmaz (ankle) are questionable to play for the 76ers, with Ben Simmons (illness) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is listed as the 7.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Bucks vs. Sixers odds.

76ers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -7.5

76ers vs. Bucks over-under: 230 points

PHL: The 76ers are 0-5 against the spread in the last five games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Sixers can cover



Philadelphia is tremendous defensively, ranking second in the NBA in allowing only 107.2 points per 100 possessions. The 76ers are a top-five team in effective field goal percentage allowed (52.4 percent), 2-point accuracy allowed (51.0 percent), turnover creation rate (15.2 percent), steals (8.9 per game) and blocks (6.3 per game), illustrating their overall effectiveness. Philadelphia is also elite at keeping its opponents away from the offensive glass, tying for the NBA lead in second-chance points allowed (11.2 per game).

From there, the 76ers use size and acumen to limit assists (23.5 allowed per game) and points in the paint (46.0 per game), and they match up well with Milwaukee's offensive attack. On the opposite end, Philadelphia leads the NBA in free throw creation, and the Sixers are also physically imposing. That also manifests in a top-tier offensive rebound rate of 27.9 percent, and Milwaukee ranks just 25th in the NBA in turnover creation rate defensively.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is fantastic on both ends, and that leads to a highly effective overall formula. The Bucks rank in the top five of the NBA offensively, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession, and Mike Budenholzer's team is No. 2 in 3-point accuracy at 39.4 percent. Milwaukee converts its shots at a top-five level overall (48.5 percent from the field), and they have two devastating scorers in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Defensively, the Bucks are allowing only 1.1 points per possession, with a bevy of top-five rankings in various metrics.

Milwaukee is the No. 3 defensive rebounding team in the NBA, pulling down 75.5 percent of available chances, and the Bucks are No. 4 in field goal percentage allowed (45.5 percent). The Bucks are the No. 1 team in free throw prevention (17.9 attempts allowed per game), and they are No. 3 in the NBA in both fast break points allowed (10.4 per game) and points allowed in the paint (43.2 per game). Milwaukee can also take solace in Philadelphia's lack of ball security, with the 76ers turning the ball over on 14.5 percent of possessions.

