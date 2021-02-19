The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are 19-10 overall and 12-2 at home, while Chicago is 12-15 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Sixers have won their last five home games vs. the Bulls.

Sixers vs. Bulls spread: 76ers -8

Sixers vs. Bulls over-under: 230.5 points

What you need to know about the Sixers

On Wednesday, the Sixers beat the Houston Rockets, 118-113. Joel Embiid nearly triple-doubled on 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Tobias Harris double-doubled on 24 points and 15 rebounds. Seth Curry scored 25 points. The Sixers made 12 of the 26 3-point attempts (.462 percentage) and are 7-0 when shooting 45 percent or better from the field.

The win over Houston snapped a three-game losing streak. Embiid has scored 25-plus points in 12 straight games, the longest such streak since 2006 by a Philadelphia player. Ben Simmons (illness) is probable for Friday's game. Shake Milton (ankle) is doubtful. The Sixers won both of their games vs. the Bulls last season.

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls overcame a 25-point deficit in their 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. It was the biggest comeback in the NBA so far this season. It was also the second-largest comeback in Bulls history and the most sizable opposing lead they had erased in a win since 1973. Zach LaVine scored 37 points.

Chicago held Detroit to 12 points in the third quarter. The Bulls have won three of their past four games. LaVine's 97 3-pointers are the most any Chicago through the season's first 27 games.

