Sixers vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center to help get the Friday NBA schedule underway. Philadelphia is 26-16 overall and 19-2 at home, while Chicago is 15-27 overall and 7-13 on the road. From a spread standpoint, Chicago is 20-21-1, while the Sixers are 19-23. Philadelphia is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Sixers vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 216, both unchanged from the opening line.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Sixers vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

Philadelphia strolled past Brooklyn with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 117-106 to snap a two-game losing streak. Forward Tobias Harris continued to produce big numbers, posting 34 points and 10 rebounds. It was his third consecutive double-double.

The 76ers are outstanding at home overall, entering Friday's matchup with the league's third-best straight-up record (19-2). They've just been decent against the spread, however, going 11-10 against the number when playing at the Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid (hand) remains out on Friday for Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Chicago was able to grind out a victory over Washington on Wednesday, winning 115-106. It was another big night for point guard Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points, seven assists and seven boards. That upped his scoring average to 24.6 points per game, easily making him the team's leading scorer. The Bulls are currently tied with the Pistons No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, but they're four games out of reaching the No. 8 seed and making it into the NBA playoff picture.

Chicago is still missing Otto Porter Jr. (foot), who will be out at least until the All-Star break, and Wendell Carter Jr., who is out a few more weeks with a sprained ankle. Lauri Markkanen (ankle), Luke Kornet (thumb) and guards Ryan Arcidiacono (elbow) and Tomas Satoransky (ankle) are probable for Chicago, while forward Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) is questionable.

So who wins Sixers vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bulls vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.