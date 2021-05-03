The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. Chicago is 26-38 overall and 12-19 at home, while the Sixers are 43-21 overall and 18-14 on the road. The 76ers have won the last six games between the teams.

Philadelphia is favored by five points in the latest Bulls vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 211.5.

Bulls vs. Sixers spread: Bulls +5

Bulls vs. Sixers over-under: 211.5 points

Bulls vs. Sixers money line: Philadelphia -215, Chicago +185

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls lost to the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday, 108-97. The Bulls have lost three consecutive games and five of seven. Chicago is three games behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. Thaddeus Young scored 20 points, and Patrick Williams added 19.

Nikola Vucevic (abductor) is questionable for Monday's game after sitting out on Saturday. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) is doubtful. He last played on April 14. LaVine has missed 10 straight games.

What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia walked away a 113-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in overtime on Sunday. Joel Embiid posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Simmons tipped in the game-winner as time expired. The Sixers have a half game lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia has won four consecutive games. Seth Curry had 22 points on Sunday, The teams combined for just nine points in overtime. Embiid scored four points, all on free throws,

