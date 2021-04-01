The Philadelphia 76ers will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the host Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday. The Sixers (32-15) had been hot of late, winning seven of 10, but are without the services of center Joel Embiid with a bone bruise and guard George Hill, who has a sprained right thumb. The Cavaliers (17-30), who have dropped three in a row, have lost seven of their past 10 games. Philadelphia has had road success this season, going 13-11 away from home, while Cleveland is 11-12 on its home court.

Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a nine-point favorite in the latest Sixers vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 212.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Sixers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Cavs vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers -9

76ers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 212.5 points

76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: 76ers -440, Cavaliers -360

PHI: Had 14 steals in Tuesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets

CLE: Has defeated every team in the Atlantic Division at least once this season, holding a 7-3 record against them, including 6-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Why the Sixers can cover



Despite the absence of Embiid, Philadelphia still has a lot of firepower. Power forward Tobias Harris is averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and is connecting on 51.7 percent of his field goals, including 40.4 percent from 3-point range, and 89.7 percent of his free throws. He notched a game-high 29 points on 13 of 19 field goals, seven rebounds and a team-high six assists in Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He recorded a double-double in a win over Golden State on March 23 with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Also leading the 76ers' offense is point guard Ben Simmons, who is averaging 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He hit 6 of 10 from the field, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds against the Clippers. He is the team leader in field goal percentage at 55.7 percent, ranking 14th in the league. Simmons is aiming for his third consecutive season shooting at least 55 percent from the floor.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Despite that, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Cavaliers spread. That's because Cleveland has had Philadelphia's number so far this season, including a 118-94 win in their December meeting at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Point guard Collin Sexton has been red hot of late, scoring 20 or more points in six of the Cavaliers' past seven games, including a 36-point effort against Toronto on March 21. He poured in 20 points in Monday's loss at Utah. For the season, he is averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Also providing offense for Cleveland is guard Darius Garland, who has reached double figures in each of his last 20 games he's played in. His biggest scoring game of the season was a career-high 29-point effort against San Antonio on March 19. He has three double-doubles on the year. For the season, Garland is averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Sixers picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time.

