Sixers vs. Cavaliers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 12 predictions from model on 6-2 run

The Philadelphia 76ers halted a three-game losing streak with a win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last outing. On Tuesday, Joel Embiid and company will aim for a second consecutive victory when the Sixers host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Al Horford (rest) is expected to miss Tuesday's matchup, while Ben Simmons (shoulder) is questionable against the Cavaliers. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as 9.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Cavaliers odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows that Cleveland is playing well at the moment, with back-to-back victories away from home. In relatively stunning fashion, the Cavaliers have been solid defensively this season, ranking in the middle of the pack in defensive rating, a that stark improvement from a disastrous 2018-19 campaign. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are performing at a high level in the frontcourt, with Love averaging 18.3 points and 13.4 rebounds and Thompson adding 16.4 points and 11.3 rebounds.

The model is also aware that the Sixers will be short-handed without Horford, but in an overall sense, Philadelphia remains the more talented team. Embiid has been strong this season, averaging 22.3 points and 11.8 rebounds to go with elite-level defense near the rim. Elsewhere, the Sixers receive strong contributions from Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson, both of whom would take on larger roles in the event that Simmons is unable to play.

Philadelphia's calling card is the defensive end, where the team is elite by any description. That should pose issues for a Cavaliers offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league and, for Collin Sexton and 2019 lottery pick Darius Garland, the sledding could be difficult against Philadelphia's overall length and activity.

