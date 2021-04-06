The eyes of the NBA world will be on TD Garden on Tuesday evening as an important Eastern Conference clash unfolds. The Boston Celtics welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to town, with the Celtics aiming to inch above the .500 mark. Boston is just 25-25 this season, with Philadelphia entering at 34-16 in 2020-21. Tristan Thompson (health and safety) is out for Boston, and George Hill (thumb) is out for Philadelphia.

76ers vs. Celtics spread: 76ers -1

76ers vs. Celtics over-under: 223 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: 76ers -120, Celtics +100

PHI: The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Sixers can cover

Philadelphia is an elite defensive team, ranking second in the NBA in allowing only 107.2 points per 100 possessions. The Sixers are also second-best in the league in defending against 2-point shots, allowing a 50.6 percent clip, and Philadelphia is a top-five team in shooting efficiency allowed. With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in the middle of it all, the 76ers are also a top-two team in both steals (8.8 per game) and blocks (6.1 per game), with strongly above-average marks in turnover creation rate (14.8 percent) and defensive rebound rate (74.7 percent).

On the offensive side, Embiid is one of the NBA's best, averaging 29.8 points per game, and the 76ers lead the entire NBA in free throw creation rate. In contrast, Boston struggles in both creating free throws offensively and preventing its opponents from getting to the line defensively. The 76ers are the No. 6 offensive rebounding team in the league, pulling down 28.5 percent of their own misses, and the Celtics are a below-average defensive rebounding unit.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is led by the potent wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with each averaging more than 24 points and five rebounds per game. They are both effective two-way players, leading the Celtics to an above-average mark in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Boston is a top-10 team in the league in net rating (+1.7), and that net rating grows to an outstanding +4.7 in home games. The Celtics are a top-five offensive rebounding team in the NBA, grabbing 29.3 percent of their own missed shots, and they are above-average in effective field goal percentage (54.2 percent).

Defensively, Boston lands above the league's baseline in turnover creation, with Philadelphia turning the ball over on 14.9 percent of their offensive trips. Finally, the Celtics are a top-10 team in both steals (8.1 per game) and blocks (5.2 per game), with the ability to create defensive havoc.

