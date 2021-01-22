The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor on Friday evening at Wells Fargo Center. The teams battled on Wednesday in the same venue, with the Sixers emerging with a 117-109 victory. Philadelphia is now 10-5 overall this season, with Boston entering the rematch at 8-5 this season. Jayson Tatum (protocols) is out for Boston, with Mike Scott (knee) out for Philadelphia.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 4.5-point home favorite, down half a point from the opener, in the latest Celtics vs. Sixers odds.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -5

BOS: The Celtics are 6-3 against the spread in the last nine games

PHIL: The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover



The Celtics remain short-handed without Tatum, but Boston still has a talented roster. Jaylen Brown leads the way with 25.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, with Kemba Walker returning to action and others providing support. In fact, Daniel Theis had an explosive game against Philadelphia this week, scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, and he could be an X-factor in the rematch. Boston deploys an above-average offense, scoring 1.11 points per possession, and the Celtics are a top-five offensive rebounding team in the league, pulling down 29.6 percent of their own missed shots.

Defensively, Boston should be able to force turnovers, as the Sixers give the ball away on 16.2 percent of possessions, a bottom-five rate in the league. The Celtics rank in the top 10 in the NBA in both steals (8.5 per game) and blocks (5.5 per game).

Why the Sixers can cover

Joel Embiid was the best player on the floor in the matchup on Wednesday, and he is the centerpiece of Philadelphia's attack. Embiid, who is averaging 26.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, gives Boston fits on the interior, and he is the biggest reason that Philadelphia maintains a top-10 true shooting percentage (57.9 percent) in the NBA. The 76ers are also a top-five team at generating free throws, and Boston struggles mightily to keep opponents away from the charity stripe.

From there, the Sixers are an excellent defensive team, allowing 1.06 points per possession to rank in the top five of the NBA. Philadelphia is fourth in the league in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.9 percent), with top-seven marks in steals per game (8.7) and points allowed in the paint (44.0 per game) this season.

