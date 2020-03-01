Sixers vs. Clippers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers will square off in a nationally televised battle on Sunday afternoon. The Clippers arrive as the home team, with the 76ers attempting to right the ship on the road. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back), while Los Angeles enters Sunday's game at full strength from an injury standpoint.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 12.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Clippers odds.

76ers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -12.5

76ers vs. Clippers over-under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -992, 76ers +646

PHI: The 76ers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

LAC: The Clippers have covered the spread in three straight games

Why the 76ers can cover

The model knows that the 76ers are in a difficult position without Embiid and Simmons, but they do have strengths to accentuate. Philadelphia is an excellent defensive team, with Al Horford, Josh Richardson and rookie Matisse Thybulle able to keep that level without the two centerpieces. The 76ers are good on the defensive glass, and they've enjoyed success in limiting their opponent's shooting efficiency this season.

Philadelphia isn't a top-tier offensive team, but the 76ers do a good job at avoiding turnovers, and that could play a big part in Sunday's matchup. In addition, Tobias Harris is an accomplished scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game, and Richardson is capable of carrying a larger workload, as he did in Miami before arriving in Philadelphia.

Why the Clippers can cover

Even so, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Clippers spread. The model also knows that the 76ers are operating without their top two players and, in short, Philadelphia has been woeful away from home this season. The 76ers are 9-21 on the road and, against a team with top-seven units on both offense and defense, that is tough sledding for Philadelphia. The Clippers boast elite marks in offensive rebounding and free throw creation, with tremendous balance in the scoring department.

Los Angeles should also be able to get to the line at even a higher rate than normal, with Philadelphia battling issues throughout the season when attempting to keep opponents off the charity stripe. Defensively, Doc Rivers' team is also fantastic, with the No. 3 mark in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed and exceptional metrics in defensive rebounding.

How to make Sixers vs. Clippers picks

